    July 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 28.

    DATES

    World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on 28 July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.

    EVENTS

    1992 – An exchange of notes on establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Commission takes place in Brussels.

    1995 - The Kazakh President decrees to hold a republican referendum on a new draft Constitution on August 30, 1995.

    2007 – The Kazakh Head of State signs the Law on Education.

    2012 – Kazakhstan's cyclist Alexander Vinokurov claims gold in the men’s 250km road race clocking in at 5hr 45min and 57sec.

    2012 – The solemn ceremony of opening the National Day of Kazakhstan takes place at the EXPO 2012 in Yeosu, South Korea.

    2016 – The office of the National Export and Investment Agency Kaznex Invest of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry is opened in Istanbul.

    2018 – The first Grappling World Cup is held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

    2022 – A preview screening of Denis Ten’s film Blind Love takes place.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
