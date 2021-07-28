Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 28.

    DATES

    World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on 28 July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The exchange of notes on establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Commission takes place in Brussels.

    2007 – The Kazakh Head of State signs the Law on Education.

    2012 – Kazakhstani cyclist Alexander Vinokurov claims gold in the men’s 250km road race clocking in at 5hr 45min and 57sec.

    2012 – The solemn ceremony of opening the National Day of Kazakhstan takes place at the EXPO 2012 in Yeosu, South Korea.

    2016 – The office of the National Export and Investment Agency Kaznex Invest of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry is opened.

    2018 – The first Grappling World Cup is held in Astana, Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    3 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    4 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    5 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%