    July 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 28.

    DATES

    World Hepatitis Day

    The first time this day was observed in 2008 at the initiative of the World Hepatitis Alliance.

    EVENTS

    1992 - The exchange of notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Commission takes place in Brussels.

    1995 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decrees to hold on August 30, 1995, the national referendum to approve the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2007 - The Head of State inks the Law on Education regulating the state policy in that sphere.

    2012 - Kazakhstani cyclist Alexander Vinokourov wins gold in the London Olympics Men's Road Race.

    2012 - Over 80 previously unknown monuments of the Bronze Age, the Early Iron Age, and the Middle Ages are unearthed during archaeological exploration in Sandyktau district of Akmola region.

    2016 – Kaznex Invest unveils its representative office in Istanbul, Turkey.

    2018 - Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) hosts the 1st ever World Grappling Cup. Kazakhstan becomes the first country in the world to host the event of such format.

    History of Kazakhstan Events
