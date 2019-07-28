July 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 28th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 28.

DATES

Day of Commercial Workers in Kazakhstan

The professional holiday is annually celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July by workers engaged in trade (including retail trade).

World Hepatitis Day

The first such day was observed in 2008 at the initiative of the World Hepatitis Alliance.

EVENTS

1992 - The exchange of notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Commission takes place in Brussels.

1995 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decrees to hold on August 30, 1995, the national referendum to approve the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2007 - The Head of State inks the Law on Education.

2012 - Kazakhstani cyclist Alexander Vinokourov wins the gold medal at the London Olympics Men's Road Race.

- Over 80 previously unknown monuments of the Bronze Age, the Early Iron Age, and the Middle Ages are found during archaeological exploration in Sandyktau district of Akmola region.

- The President of the Union Cycliste Internationale, Member of the International Olympic Committee, Pat McQuaid, presents the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, with the Union’s golden badge, thanking him for his contribution to the global development of cycling and supporting Kazakhstan’s Astana Pro Team.

2018 - Astana (now Nur-Sultan) hosts the 1st World Grappling Cup.

- Yelzhas Rakhimbekov wins the Talented New Filmmaker Award at the Madrid International Film Festival for his ‘El Freeman' feature film.