July 27. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of July.

Tokhtar Aubakirov (1946) – first Kazakh cosmonaut, Soviet Union Hero, world’s 256th cosmonaut and 72nd cosmonaut of the USSR. He spent 7 days and 22 hours in space.

Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov (1948) – composer, member of the Union of Senators of Kazakhstan.

Aidyn Aimbetov (1972) – Kazakh cosmonaut, first national of Kazakhstan in space, world’s 545th cosmonaut, Major General of the Air Forces of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary.

Ulan Sarkulov (1980) – Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency