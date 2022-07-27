July 27. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of July.

NAMES

First Kazakh cosmonaut, Hero of the Soviet Union, world’s 256th and USSR’s 72nd cosmonaut Tokhtar AUBAKIROV was born in 1946 in Karaganda region. He spent 7 days 22 hours in space. He also has an extensive experience as a test pilot of MiG aircrafts. Aubakirov held many notable posts at the National Aerospace Agency. He served as the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security between 2004 and 2007.





Composer and member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Tolegen MUKHAMEDZHANOV was born in 1948 in East Kazakhstan region. Mr. Mukhamedzhanov graduated from the Krupskaya Semipalatinsk Pedagogic Institute, the Kurmangazy Conservatory and the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory. Throughout his career he was deputy akim (mayor) of Akmola city (now Nur-Sultan). He also served as the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. Before retiring in 2014, he served as the Director of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater sine 2012.





Kazakhstan’s cosmonaut, world’s 545th cosmonaut, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, Major General of the Kazakh Air Forces, Chairman – Member of the Management Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Aidyn AIMBETOV was born in 1972 in Almaty region. Aimbetov was the first citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan to travel to space (3rd Kazakh cosmonaut to do so). He was appointed to his recent post in September 2021.





Adviser and Press Secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan Aidos UKIBAY was born in 1975 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University (1997) and the School of Business of the Nazarbayev University (2015). Ukibai was the Chairman of Khabar Agency JSC and the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up up his recent post in June 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ulan SARKULOV was born in 1980 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Academy of the Federal security Service of the Russian Federation and the Russian Academy of Public Service under the President of the Russian Federation. He started his professional career at the National Security Committee’s department in Aktobe region. Afterwards he served at the Kazakh embassy in Russia and held several posts in regions of Kazakhstan. Prior to getting his recent appointment in April 2022, he was the deputy akim (mayor) f Kokshetau city between 2017 and 2022.



