July 27. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 July 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 27th of July.

NAMES

photo

First Kazakh cosmonaut, Hero of the Soviet Union, world’s 256th and USSR’s 72nd cosmonaut Tokhtar AUBAKIROV was born in 1946 in Karaganda region. He spent 7 days 22 hours in space. He also was an extensive experience as a test pilot of MiG aircrafts from 1976-1990. Afterwards Aubakirov held many notable posts at the National Aerospace Agency. He served as the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security in 2004-2007.

photo

Composer and member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Tolegen MUKHAMEDZHANOV was born in 1948 in East Kazakhstan region. Mr. Mukhamedzhanov is a graduate of the Krupskaya Semipalatinsk Pedagogic Institute, the Kurmangazy Conservatory and the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory. He held many notable posts, including deputy akim (mayor) of Akmola city (now Nur-Sultan). He was the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. Before retiring in 2014, he served as the Director of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater.

photo

Kazakhstan’s astronaut, world’s 545th cosmonaut, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, Major General of the Kazakh Air Forces, Deputy Chairman – Member of the Management Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Aidyn AIMBETOV was born in 1972 in Almaty region. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

photo

Adviser-Press Secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Aidos UKIBAY was born in 1975 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University (1997) and the School of Business of the Nazarbayev University (2015). Before taking up his recent post in June 2021, Ukibai was the Chairman of Khabar Agency JSC and the Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
