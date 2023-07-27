Go to the main site
    July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

    EVENTS

    2011 - The National Company KazMunayGas and the Korean Consortium start the construction of the offshore drilling installation.

    2011 - The Kazakh heroic epic Kobylandy batyr in Polish is published in Warsaw.

    2014 - The team of archeologists from the South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University discovers the remains of 12 residents of Kangui State, household items, and jewels dated over 2,000 years in the Kultobe burial ground in Ordabasinsk district.

    2016 - The Antimonopoly body of Kazakhstan becomes a participant of the Competition Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

    2017 - 12-year-old prodigy from Almaty Abzal Myrzash received a grant from the Kazakh-British Technical University.

    2018 - Kazakhstan for the first time hosts the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty city.

    2020 - The Kazakh team wins one gold, two silver, and one bronze as well as one certificate at the EuPHO 2020.

    2022 – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is handed over the Champions League trophy after her Wimbledon triumph.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

