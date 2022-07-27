Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events
27 July 2022 07:00

July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

EVENTS

2011 - The National Company KazMunayGas and the Korean Consortium start the construction of the offshore drilling installation.

2011 - The Kazakh heroic epic Kobylandy batyr in Polish is published in Warsaw.

2014 - The team of archeologists from the South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University discovers the remains of 12 residents of Kangui State, household items, and jewels dated over 2,000 years in the Kultobe burial ground in Ordabasinsk district.

2016 - The Antimonopoly body of Kazakhstan becomes a participant of the Competition Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

2017 - The 12-year-old prodigy from Almaty Abzal Myrzash received a grant from the Kazakh-British Technical University.

2018 - Kazakhstan for the first time hosts the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty city.

2020 - The Kazakh team wins one gold, two silver, and one bronze as well as one certificate at the EuPHO 2020.



Related news
July 27. Today's Birthdays
July 26. Today's Birthdays
July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Author:
Correspondent
Read also
Almaty to host Asian Skeet Championships
July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh athletes win two medals at Asian Triathlon Championships in Nur-Sultan
July 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Popular
1 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
2 Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
3 Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
4 Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan
5 Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili pays official visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive