    July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

    EVENTS

    2011 – KazMunayGas and South Korea’s Consortium start to build the offshore drilling unit.

    2014 – The team of archeologists from the South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical University discovers the remains of 12 residents of Kangyui State, household items and jewelries dated over 2,000 years at the Kultobe burial in Ordabasy district.

    2016 – The Anti-monopoly body of Kazakhstan joins the OECD Committee on Competition.

    2018 – Kazakhstan for the first time plays host to the stage of the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

