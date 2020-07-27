July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

EVENTS

2007 – The Alley of life with a statue of stork, a symbol of life, is unveiled in Almaty city.

2011 - KazMunayGas National Company together with Korean Consortium begins construction of an offshore drilling rig. The groundbreaking ceremony takes place in Kuryk, Mangistau region.

2011 - The Kazakh epic poem Koblandy Batyr translated into the Polish language is published in Warsaw. The poem becomes the 9th book to be released by the Kazakh Embassy in Poland.

2014 - A group of archaeologists of the South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical University finds the remains of 12 dwellers of the Kingdom of Kangju, household items, and precious adornments which are more than 2,000 years old at Kultobe burial mound in Ordabasy district.

2016 - The Antimonopoly Authority of the Republic of Kazakhstan joins the OECD Competition Committee.

2017 - 12-year-old child genius Abzal Myrzash from Almaty city is awarded a grant to study at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

2018 – ISU officially confirmed Kazakhstan as the host country of the World Cup Short Track event. It took place in Almaty city.



