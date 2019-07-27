Go to the main site
    July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 July 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

    EVENTS

    2011 - KazMunayGas National Company, together with KoreanConsortium, begins construction of an offshore drilling rig. The ceremony takesplace in Kuryk, Mangistau region.

    - The Kazakh epic poem «Koblandy Batyr» translated intothe Polish language is published in Warsaw.

    2014 - At Kultobe burial mound in Ordabasy district, a groupof archaeologists of South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical University finds theremains of 12 dwellers of the Kingdom of Kangju, household items, and precious adornmentsthat are more than 2,000 years old.

    2016 - The Antimonopoly Authority of the Republic ofKazakhstan joins the OECD Competition Committee.

    2017 - Abzal Myrzash, a 12-year-old prodigy living in Almaty,is awarded a grant to study at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

    - Kazakhstan's Karina Kuzganbayeva strikes gold at the AsianJunior and Youth Championships in Kathmandu, Nepal.

    2018 - Maria Dmitrienko of Kazakhstan secures gold in the double trapshooting event at the HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Emirates GREEN CUP inItaly's Todi.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    History of Kazakhstan Events Interesting facts and stories
