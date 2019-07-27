July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

EVENTS

2011 - KazMunayGas National Company, together with KoreanConsortium, begins construction of an offshore drilling rig. The ceremony takesplace in Kuryk, Mangistau region.

- The Kazakh epic poem «Koblandy Batyr» translated intothe Polish language is published in Warsaw.

2014 - At Kultobe burial mound in Ordabasy district, a groupof archaeologists of South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical University finds theremains of 12 dwellers of the Kingdom of Kangju, household items, and precious adornmentsthat are more than 2,000 years old.

2016 - The Antimonopoly Authority of the Republic ofKazakhstan joins the OECD Competition Committee.

2017 - Abzal Myrzash, a 12-year-old prodigy living in Almaty,is awarded a grant to study at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

- Kazakhstan's Karina Kuzganbayeva strikes gold at the AsianJunior and Youth Championships in Kathmandu, Nepal.

2018 - Maria Dmitrienko of Kazakhstan secures gold in the double trapshooting event at the HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Emirates GREEN CUP inItaly's Todi.