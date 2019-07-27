July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

EVENTS

2011 - KazMunayGas National Company, together with Korean Consortium, begins construction of an offshore drilling rig. The ceremony takes place in Kuryk, Mangistau region.

- The Kazakh epic poem «Koblandy Batyr» translated into the Polish language is published in Warsaw.

2014 - At Kultobe burial mound in Ordabasy district, a group of archaeologists of South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical University finds the remains of 12 dwellers of the Kingdom of Kangju, household items, and precious adornments that are more than 2,000 years old.

2016 - The Antimonopoly Authority of the Republic of Kazakhstan joins the OECD Competition Committee.

2017 - Abzal Myrzash, a 12-year-old prodigy living in Almaty, is awarded a grant to study at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

- Kazakhstan's Karina Kuzganbayeva strikes gold at the Asian Junior and Youth Championships in Kathmandu, Nepal.

2018 - Maria Dmitrienko of Kazakhstan secures gold in the double trap shooting event at the HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Emirates GREEN CUP in Italy's Todi.