Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
27 July 2019, 07:00
July 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 27th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 27.

EVENTS

2011 - KazMunayGas National Company, together with Korean Consortium, begins construction of an offshore drilling rig. The ceremony takes place in Kuryk, Mangistau region.

- The Kazakh epic poem «Koblandy Batyr» translated into the Polish language is published in Warsaw.

2014 - At Kultobe burial mound in Ordabasy district, a group of archaeologists of South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical University finds the remains of 12 dwellers of the Kingdom of Kangju, household items, and precious adornments that are more than 2,000 years old.

2016 - The Antimonopoly Authority of the Republic of Kazakhstan joins the OECD Competition Committee.

2017 - Abzal Myrzash, a 12-year-old prodigy living in Almaty, is awarded a grant to study at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU).

- Kazakhstan's Karina Kuzganbayeva strikes gold at the Asian Junior and Youth Championships in Kathmandu, Nepal.

2018 - Maria Dmitrienko of Kazakhstan secures gold in the double trap shooting event at the HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Emirates GREEN CUP in Italy's Todi.

History of Kazakhstan    Events   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year