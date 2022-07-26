Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • July 26. Today's Birthdays

    26 July 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of July.

    NAMES

    Zhanar Musstafina (1936-2021) - prominent scholar, merited ophthalmologist, one of the founders of Kazakh ophthalmology school.

    Born in Novosibirsk, she was a graduate of the Molotov Almaty State Medical Institute.

    During many years, she held the positions of chief ophthalmologist, and Chairwoman of the Republican Scientific Society of Ophthalmologists, and Chairwoman of the Dissertation Council.

    She authored over 300 scientific articles, including six monographs, methodological recommendations, handbooks, dictionaries, and over 50 inventions and patents in Kazakhstan and Russia.

    Adilbek Dzhaksybekov (1954) - Statesman, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee for Summer Sports.

    Born in Kustanay region, he graduated from the All-union State Institute of Cinematography, Plekhanov Moscow Institute of Economics.

    Lyazzat Suindik (1985) - Deputy Chair of the Board of Khabar Agency.

    Born in Rudny, Kustanay region, she is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economical University, University of Sheffield.

    Between 2019 and 2021, she was the Chair of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan.

    She took up her current post in 2021.

    Zhambyl Smatov (1985) - prosecutor of Taraz city.

    He was appointed to his current post in September 2019.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 3. Today’s Birthdays
    August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    August 2. Today's Birthdays
    August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases