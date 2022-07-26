July 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of July.

NAMES

Zhanar Musstafina (1936-2021) - prominent scholar, merited ophthalmologist, one of the founders of Kazakh ophthalmology school.

Born in Novosibirsk, she was a graduate of the Molotov Almaty State Medical Institute.

During many years, she held the positions of chief ophthalmologist, and Chairwoman of the Republican Scientific Society of Ophthalmologists, and Chairwoman of the Dissertation Council.

She authored over 300 scientific articles, including six monographs, methodological recommendations, handbooks, dictionaries, and over 50 inventions and patents in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Adilbek Dzhaksybekov (1954) - Statesman, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee for Summer Sports.

Born in Kustanay region, he graduated from the All-union State Institute of Cinematography, Plekhanov Moscow Institute of Economics.

Lyazzat Suindik (1985) - Deputy Chair of the Board of Khabar Agency.

Born in Rudny, Kustanay region, she is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economical University, University of Sheffield.

Between 2019 and 2021, she was the Chair of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Public Development of Kazakhstan.

She took up her current post in 2021.

Zhambyl Smatov (1985) - prosecutor of Taraz city.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2019.



