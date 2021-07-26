July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 26.

EVENTS

1920 – Kazakh poet Saken Seifullin is elected the member of the Executive Committee and appointed as Chairman of the Akmola Executive Committee, Chief of Administrative Department at the congress of Soviets.

1968 – The Dictionary of the Language of Abai which includes some 6,000 words and terms is released.

2012 – Young musician from Pavlodar Yerassyl Adilbekov hauls the Grand Prix of Magia Italiana 2012 festival held in Rimini (Italy).

2015 – Almaty hosts the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015). Over 630 schoolchildren from more than 80 countries take part in it.

2017 – Kazakh swimmer Adil Kaskabay sets a new record for Kazakhstan at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. He manages to break the 50-second threshold in 100m crawl.

2017 – Ancient ‘Taraz-Astana’ ethnographic caravan brings nearly 300 museum exhibits to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). The residents and guests of the Kazakh capital have the opportunity to get familiar with the unique artifacts and the history of Taraz.

2018 – The European Broadcasting Union announces Kazakhstan is set to participate in the Junior Eurovision 2018 for the first time ever.

2019 – Kazakhstani judo practitioner Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh clinches gold at the World Stage of the Judo Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

2020 – ‘Dombyra’ architectural composition is installed in Baiterek district of West Kazakhstan region. It is a symbol of popularization of the Kazakh culture in the world.



