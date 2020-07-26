Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 July 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 26.

EVENTS

1920 – At the congress of Soviets, Kazakh poet Saken Seifullin is elected the member of the Executive Committee and appointed as Chairman of the Akmola Executive Committee, Chief of Administrative Department.

1968 – The Dictionary of the Language of Abai which included some 6,000 words and terms is published.

2012 – Young musician from Pavlodar Yerassyl Adilbekov wins the grand prix of Magia Italiana 2012 festival held in Rimini (Italy).

2013 – Drawings by children from the Ushtobe Orphanage are exhibited at the International Exhibition of Children’s Art 2013 in the Chinese province of Hangzhou.

2015 – Almaty welcomes the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015). Over 630 schoolchildren from more than 80 countries participate in it.

2017 – Kazakhstani swimmer Adil Kaskabay sets a new record for Kazakhstan at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. He manages to break the 50-second threshold in 100m crawl.

2017 – Ancient Taraz-Astana ethnographic caravan brings some 300 museum exhibits to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). The residents and guests of the capital have the opportunity to get familiar with the unique artifacts and the history of Taraz.

2018 – The European Broadcasting Union announces Kazakhstan is set to participate in the Junior Eurovision 2018 for the first time ever.

2019 – Kazakhstani judo practitioner Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh wins gold at the World Stage of the Judo Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.


