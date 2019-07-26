Go to the main site
    July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    26 July 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 26.

    1920 – At the congress of Soviets, Kazakh poet Saken Seifullin was electedthe member of the Executive Committee and appointed as Chairman of AkmolaExecutive Committee, Chief of Administrative Department.

    1968 – The Dictionary of the Language of Abai was published. The Dictionaryincluded around 6,000 words and notions.

    2011 – A decision on the establishment of the Agro-Industrial Association ofthe Customs Union of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan was adopted in Moscow. The mainobjectives of the Association are: harmonization of agro-industrial policy atthe common market, ensuring food security and maintaining stability at thedomestic market as well as joint protection of common interests at the foreignmarkets.

    2012 – Young musician from Pavlodar Yerassyl Adilbekov won a grand prix ofMagia Italiana 2012 festival held in Rimini (Italy)

    2013 – Paintings by children from the Ushtobe Orphanage were exhibited atthe International Exhibition of Children’s Art 2013 in Hangzhou, Zhejiangprovince, China.

    2015 – Almaty hosted the International Olympiad inInformatics (IOI 2015). Over 630 schoolchildren from more than 80 countries participatedin it.

    2017 – Swimmer Adil Kaskabay set a new record for Kazakhstan atthe FINA World Championships in Budapest. He managed to break the 50-secondthreshold in 100m crawl.

    2017 – Ancient Taraz-Astanaethnographic caravan brought around 300 museum exhibits to Astana (nowNur-Sultan). The residents and guests of the capital had the opportunity to get familiar with the unique artifacts and thehistory of Taraz.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
