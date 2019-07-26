Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 July 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 26.

1920 – At the congress of Soviets, Kazakh poet Saken Seifullin was elected the member of the Executive Committee and appointed as Chairman of Akmola Executive Committee, Chief of Administrative Department.

1968 – The Dictionary of the Language of Abai was published. The Dictionary included around 6,000 words and notions.

2011 – A decision on the establishment of the Agro-Industrial Association of the Customs Union of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan was adopted in Moscow. The main objectives of the Association are: harmonization of agro-industrial policy at the common market, ensuring food security and maintaining stability at the domestic market as well as joint protection of common interests at the foreign markets.

2012 – Young musician from Pavlodar Yerassyl Adilbekov won a grand prix of Magia Italiana 2012 festival held in Rimini (Italy)

2013 – Paintings by children from the Ushtobe Orphanage were exhibited at the International Exhibition of Children’s Art 2013 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.

2015 – Almaty hosted the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015). Over 630 schoolchildren from more than 80 countries participated in it.

2017 – Swimmer Adil Kaskabay set a new record for Kazakhstan at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. He managed to break the 50-second threshold in 100m crawl.

2017 – Ancient Taraz-Astana ethnographic caravan brought around 300 museum exhibits to Astana (now Nur-Sultan). The residents and guests of the capital had the opportunity to get familiar with the unique artifacts and the history of Taraz.

