July 25. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of July.

NAMES

Chairman of the Board of the Foreign Policy Research Institute under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1951 in Akmola region. He started working for the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the USSR in 1980 and then worked for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since 1992 after Kazakhstan gained its independence. Mr. Nurgaliyev served as the Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S., South Korea, Japan and Israel. He also was the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2021.

Rector of the Civil Aviation Academywas born in 1962. He graduated from the Riga Institute of the Civil Aviation Engineers and the Almaty School of Management. During his career he worked mostly in civil aviation and held notable posts in the management of the Astana International Airport (the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport). He worked at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2019 he was the Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the PS IGC TRACECA in the Republic of Kazakhstan