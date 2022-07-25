Go to the main site
    • July 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 July 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of July.

    NAMES

    Rector of the Civil Aviation Academy Beken SEIDAKHMETOV was born in 1962. He graduated from the Riga Institute of the Civil Aviation Engineers and the Almaty School of Management. He mostly worked in civil aviation and held a number of posts in the management of the Astana International Airport. He worked at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in August 2019. Prior to that he served as the Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the PS IGC TRACECA in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Birthdays
