Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 July 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of July.

    NAMES

    Rector of the Civil Aviation Academy Beken SEIDAKHMETOV was born in 1962. He is a graduate of the Riga Institute of the Civil Aviation Engineers and the Almaty School of Management. He dedicated most part of his career to civil aviation and held notable posts in the management of the Astana International Airport (presently – the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport). He worked at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in August 2019. Prior to that he was the Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the PS IGC TRACECA in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region