July 25. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of July.

Rector of the Civil Aviation Academy Beken SEIDAKHMETOV was born in 1962. He is a graduate of the Riga Institute of the Civil Aviation Engineers and the Almaty School of Management. He dedicated most part of his career to civil aviation and held notable posts in the management of the Astana International Airport (presently – the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport). He worked at the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in August 2019. Prior to that he was the Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the PS IGC TRACECA in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
