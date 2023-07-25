July 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 25.

EVENTS

1905 – The Kazakh Congress takes place in Karkaraly.

1957 – The Institute of Nuclear Physics of the KazSSR Academy of Sciences opens at the ground of the Physics and Technology Institute of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences.

1991 – The very first issue of the Zhana Aikap Orenburg regional newspaper goes out.

2007 – Kazakhstan establishes The People's Hero National Award.

2011 – The Embassy of the Republic of Estonia starts its work in Astana.

2013 – Kazakh boxer and Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is awarded the UNESCO Champion for Sport title in recognition of his exceptional sport achievements. He becomes the 13th athlete in the world to receive the title.

2014 – Young pianists from North Kazakhstan Angelina Onishchenko and Violetta Kromina win first place at the international festival in Salzburg, Austria, bringing together 25 best young musicians and vocalists from Russia and Kazakhstan.

2016 – The Assar recreation and retreat centre for people with special needs officially opens on the shore of Lake Alakol in Almaty region. It may accommodate up to 30 visitors at once.

2016 – Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil sign a visa-free agreement.

2018 - The Charyn and Zhongar-Alatau National Parks are included in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR) by the decision of the International Coordinating Council of the MAB (Program «Man and the Biosphere») of UNESCO.

2019 – Kazakhstan launches the e-health passport as part of the public healthcare pilot project.

2021 – Kazakhstan for the first time ever takes part in the International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) 2021 as a partner.

2021 – Kazakhstan holds the first direct elections of mayors of the cities of district subordinance, villages, rural districts.