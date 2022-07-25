25 July 2022 07:00

July 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 25.

EVENTS

1905 - The Alash Party leaders gather the Kazakh Congress at the Koyandy Fair near Karkaraly town. The delegates adopt the petition demanding: putting an end to the resettlement of peasants, establishing a separate spiritual administration for the Kazakhs, introducing official proceedings in the Kazakh language and more.

1957 – The Institute of Nuclear Physics of the KazSSR Academy of Sciences is established on the basis on the Physics and Technology Institute of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences.

1991 – The first issue of the Orenburg regional newspaper ‘Zhana Aikap’ is published.

2007 - «People's Hero» National Award is instituted in Kazakhstan. It is presented for the highest achievements in serving the society and the people of Kazakhstan.

2011 - The Embassy of the Republic of Estonia is inaugurated in Astana (now – Nur-Sultan). Margus Solenson is appointed as Chargé d'Affaires of Estonia. The Estonian Embassy monitors the political and economic relations with Kazakhstan and provides consular services to Kazakhstanis and permanent residents of Kazakhstan.

2013 - Kazakhstani boxer and Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is awarded the UNESCO Champion for Sport title in recognition of his exceptional sport achievements, making him the 13th athlete in the world to receive the title.

2014 - Promising pianists from North Kazakhstan region Angelina Onishchenko and Violetta Kromina win at the international festival in Salzburg, Austria.

2016 – ‘Assar’ recreation and retreat center for people with special needs is unveiled on the shore of Lake Alakol in Almaty region.

2016 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil ink a visa-free agreement. Now, citizens of the two countries are free to stay in both countries for 30 days visa-free.

2018 - The Charyn and Zhongar-Alatau National Parks are included in the international network of biosphere reserves by the decision of the International Coordinating Council of the MAB (Program «Man and the Biosphere») of UNESCO.

2019 – E-health passport is launched in Kazakhstan as part of the pilot project.

2021 – Kazakhstan for the first time participates in the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2021.

2021 – First-ever election of akims of districts, regions, settlements and rural districts takes place in Kazakhstan.