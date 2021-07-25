July 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 25.

EVENTS

1905 - The Alash Party leaders convene the Kazakh Congress at the Koyandy Fair near Karkaraly town. The delegates adopt the petition with the following demands: putting an end to the resettlement of peasants, establishing a separate spiritual administration for the Kazakhs, introducing official proceedings in the Kazakh language and more.

1957 – The Institute of Nuclear Physics of the KazSSR Academy of Sciences is formed on the basis on the Physics and Technology Institute of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences.

1991 – The first issue of the Orenburg regional newspaper ‘Zhana Aikap’ sees the light.

2007 - «People's Hero» National Award is established in Kazakhstan. This award is presented for the highest achievements in serving the society and the people of Kazakhstan.

2011 - The Embassy of the Republic of Estonia opens doors in Astana (now – Nur-Sultan). Margus Solenson is appointed as Chargé d'Affaires of Estonia. The Estonian Embassy monitors the political and economic relations with Kazakhstan and provides consular services to Kazakhstanis and permanent residents of Kazakhstan.

2013 - Kazakhstani boxer and Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is awarded the UNESCO Champion for Sport title in recognition of his exceptional sport achievements, making him the 13th athlete in the world to receive the title.

2014 - Promising pianists from North Kazakhstan region Angelina Onishchenko and Violetta Kromina win big at the international festival in Salzburg, Austria.

2016 – ‘Assar’ recreation and retreat center for people with special needs is officially unveiled on the shore of Lake Alakol in Almaty region.

2016 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil sign a visa-free agreement. Now, citizens of the two countries are free to stay in the both countries for 30 days without visa issuance.

2018 - The Charyn and Zhongar-Alatau National Parks are included in the international network of biosphere reserves by the decision of the International Coordinating Council of the MAB (Program «Man and the Biosphere») of UNESCO.

2019 – E-health passport is launched in Kazakhstan as part of the pilot project.