July 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Alzhanova Raushan
25 July 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 25th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 25.

EVENTS

2007 - «People's Hero» National Award is established in Kazakhstan. This neither state, nor political award is presented for the highest achievements in serving the society, the people of Kazakhstan.

2011 - The Embassy of the Republic of Estonia opens doors in Astana. Margus Solenson was appointed as Chargé d'Affaires of Estonia. The Estonian Embassy monitors the political and economic relations with Kazakhstan and provides consular services to Kazakhstanis and permanent residents of Kazakhstan.

2013 - Kazakhstani boxer and Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev is awarded the UNESCO Champion for Sport title in recognition of his exceptional sport achievements, making him the 13th athlete in the world to receive the title.

2014 - Promising pianists from North Kazakhstan region Angelina Onishchenko and Violetta Kromina win big at the international festival in Salzburg, Austria.

2016 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federative Republic of Brazil sign a visa-free agreement. Now, citizens of the two countries are free to stay in the both countries for 30 days without visa issuance.

2018 - The Charyn and Zhongar-Alatau National Parks are included in the international network of biosphere reserves by the decision of the International Coordinating Council of the MAB (Program «Man and the Biosphere») of UNESCO.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
