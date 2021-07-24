July 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of July.

Gennady Balayev (1940) – a Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema, merited artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktyubinsk city, he graduated from the Samarkand State Musical College, Samarkand branch of the Tashkent State Institute of Theatre and Film, three courses of the Tashkent State Conservatory.

He worked in the Samarkand Russian Drama Theatre, Gorky Vladivostok Krai Drama Theatre. In 1971, he joined the Lermantov State Academic Theatre of Russian Drama as an actor.

Balayev took a part in many plays, starred in several films.

Zhaksybek Kulekeev (1957) – member of the Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms under the Kazakh President.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 1997 and 1999, he worked as Chairman of the Statistics Agency of Kazakhstan. During 1999 and 2000, he was Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan. From 2000 to 2002, he acted as Minister of Economy and Trade of Kazakhstan. In 2003-2004, he was Minister of Education of Kazakhstan.

From 2007 to 2008, he served as President of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

In 2010, he served as managing director for corporate development at the Kazakh Oil and Gas Institute, advisor to the director of the Kazakh Oil and Gas Institute.

Kanat Tasibekov (1959) – writer, author of the book series «Situational Kazakh»

Born in Tselinograd region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinarian Institute.

In 1985, he competed postgraduate studies at the Temiryuzevsk Agricultural Academy in Moscow,

Between 1994 and 1998, he studied at the University of Burgundy under the Bolashak program.

He worked at the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute.

Aigul Kuspan (1961) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7 convocation, Chairwoman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security.

She is the graduate of the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Torez Moscow Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, National School of Administration, France.

Between 2014 and 2018, she was director of the Department for Europe of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. During 2018 and 2021, she served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Luxembourg, head of the Kazakh Mission to the EU and NATO.





Murat Zhunusov (1966) – chess player, world’s champion among visually impaired, master of sports of international class, merited master of sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, he began playing chess since the age of eight.

In 1996, Murat Zhunusov won the World Chess Championship in Spain, and in 2002 in Turkey.

In 2005, he became the executive director of the Republican chess school in the Kazakh capital.



