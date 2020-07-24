Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 24. Today's Birthdays

Alzhanova Raushan
24 July 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of July.

NAMES

photo

Gennady BALAYEV (1940) - Kazakhstan actor, Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was born in 1940 in Aktobe (formerly Aktyubinsk). He is a graduate of the Samarkand State Musical College, the Tashkent State Institute of Theater and Cinema, and the Tashkent State Conservatory. He joined the troupe of the Lermontov State Academic Theater of Russian Drama in 1971 and worked there ever since.

photo

Zhaksybek KULEKEEV (1957) - statesman, economist. He was born 63 years ago in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University named after Kirov.

photo

Kanat TASIBEKOV (1959) –- a writer, author of a series of books «Situational Kazakh». He was born 61 years ago in Tselinograd (now Akmola) region.

photo

Aigul KUSPAN (1961) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union and Head of the Kazakh Mission to NATO, concurrently. She was born in 1961. She is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Russian and French universities.

Murat ZHUNUSOV (1966) - chess player, world champion among the visually impaired, master of sports of international class, honored master of sports of Kazakhstan. He was born 54 years ago in Karaganda region.


