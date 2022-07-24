24 July 2022 07:00

July 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 24.

EVENTS

1824 - Zhangir is named the Khan (head) of the Bukey Horde in the presence of senior officials of the Orenburg Border Department in Uralsk.

1944 - The Resolution on the establishment of the State Institute of Arts in Almaty is adopted on October 1, 1944. It is later transformed into the Almaty Conservatory. The higher education institution is named after outstanding Kazakh composer and instrumentalist Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev in 1945. Its current name is the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

2001 - A monument to eminent Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov is unveiled at the Oak Park in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

2007 – The city professional orchestra of the Kazakh national instruments is set up in Pavlodar city.

2009 - The Ice Palace named after Kazakh female military pilot, gunner Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) is inaugurated in Atyrau city.

2009 – Renowned Kazakhstani violin player Marat Bissengaliyev participates in one of the largest and one of the most prestigious music festivals in New Port, U.S.

2010 - The State Puppet Theater of Almaty hauls the Grand Prix at the World Festival of Puppet Art Prague. The event brings together 38 theaters from 27 countries of the world.

2014 - A group of ten Kazakhstanis embarks on an expedition along the route of Shoqan Ualikhanov. The group visits the burial sites of Mahmud Kashgari and Yusuf Balasaguni. The expedition takes its participants along the 6,000 km route through the following cities: Urumqi - Karashahar - Korla - Kuqa - Aksu - Kashgar - Artush - Yangisar - Yarkand - Kagalyk - Hotan - Kashgar - Turagat - Naryn - Tash-Rabat - Bishkek.

2017 - The Astana Opera House hosts Operalia, the World Opera Competition instituted by Plácido Domingo. It brings together singers aged 18-32. The total prize pool of the competition is $180,000.

2019 – Kazakhstani director Kamilla Abdeldinova’s documentary Vkus tsveta (Taste of Color) collects the Best Documentary award at the 8th Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival.

2020 – Japanese singer Ranka congratulates Kazakhstanis on the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet Abai by performing his song ‘Kozimnin karasy’.