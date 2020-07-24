July 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 24.

EVENTS

1824 - Zhangir is proclaimed as Khan of the Bukey Horde in the presence of senior officials of the Orenburg Border Department in Uralsk.

1944 - The Resolution to establish the State Institute of Arts in Almaty is adopted on October 1, 1944. It is later transformed into the Almaty Conservatory. In 1945, the higher education institution is named after outstanding Kazakh composer and instrumentalist Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev. Its current name is the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

2001 - A monument to prominent Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov is unveiled at the Oak Park in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic.

2009 - The Ice Palace named after Kazakh female military pilot, gunner Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) opens its doors in Atyrau. Atyrau has a monument to her and a street named after this fearless woman.

2009 – Renowned Kazakhstani violin player Marat Bissengaliyev takes part in one of the largest music festivals in New Port, the U.S.

2010 - The State Puppet Theater of Almaty wins the Grand Prix at the World Festival of Puppet Art Prague.

2014 - A group of ten Kazakhstanis embarks on an expedition along the route of Shoqan Ualikhanov. The participants visit the burial sites of Mahmud Kashgari and Yusuf Balasaguni. The expedition covers 6,000 km through the following cities: Urumqi - Karashahar - Korla - Kuqa - Aksu - Kashgar - Artush - Yangisar - Yarkand - Kagalyk - Hotan - Kashgar - Turagat - Naryn - Tash-Rabat - Bishkek.

2017 - The Astana Opera House hosts Operalia, the World Opera Competition by Plácido Domingo. It brings together singers aged 18-32. The total prize fund of the competition is $180,000.

2019 – Kazakhstani director Kamilla Abdeldinova’s documentary Vkus tsveta (Taste of color) wins the Best Documentary award at the 8th Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival.