July 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 24.

EVENTS

1824 - Zhangir is proclaimed as Khan of the Bukey Horde inthe presence of senior officials of the Orenburg Border Department in the cityof Uralsk.

1944 - The Resolution to open on October 1, 1944, theState Institute of Arts in Almaty is adopted. It is later transformed into theAlmaty Conservatory. In 1945, the higher education institution is named after outstandingKazakh composer and instrumentalist Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev. Its current name is the KurmangazyKazakh National Conservatory.

2001 - A monument to Mukhtar Auezov, an eminent Kazakhwriter, is unveiled at the Oak Park in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic.

2009 - The Ice Palace named after Kazakh femalemilitary pilot, gunner Khiuaz Dospanova (1922-2008) opens its doors in Atyrau.In Atyrau, there is a monument to her and a street named after her.

2010 - The State Puppet Theater of Almaty wins theGrand Prix at the World Festival of Puppet Art Prague.

2014 - A group of ten Kazakhstanis embarks on an expedition along the route ofShokan Ualikhanov. The participants visit the burial sites of Mahmud Kashgariand Yusuf Balasaguni. The expedition covers 6,000 km through the followingcities: Urumqi - Karashahar - Korla - Kuqa - Aksu - Kashgar - Artush - Yangisar- Yarkand - Kagalyk - Hotan - Kashgar - Turagat - Naryn - Tash-Rabat - Bishkek.

2017 - The Astana Opera House hosts Operalia, the World Opera Competition by Plácido Domingo.