July 23. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of July.

NAMES

Head of the Transport Police Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1969 in Dzhambul region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Legal Institute of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Throughout his career he held numerous posts in the law-enforcement agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to taking up his recent post in November 2022, he served as the First Deputy Head of the Police Department of Nur-Sultan city.

Chairman of Kazakhstan Center for Public Private Partnership JSCwas born in 1972 in Kyzylorda city. He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the Kyzylorda State University, and the Yale School of Management. Throughout his career he held numerous posts in Kyzylorda region. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.

Deputy akim (governor) of Akmola regionwas born in 1973 in Karaganda region. She is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda University and the Kokshetau Institute of Economy and Management. She took up her recent post in October 2022.