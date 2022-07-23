July 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of July.

NAMES

Bakitzhan Malybayev (1969) - First Deputy Chief of the Police Department of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Dzhambul region, he is a graduate of the Almaty Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2019.

Talgat Matayev (1972) - Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Center.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, Kyzylorda State University, Kazakh State Law Academy, and Yale School of Management.

In 2017 and 2019, he worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Center.



