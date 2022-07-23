Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • July 23. Today's Birthdays

    23 July 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of July.

    NAMES

    Bakitzhan Malybayev (1969) - First Deputy Chief of the Police Department of Nur-Sultan city.

    Born in Dzhambul region, he is a graduate of the Almaty Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his current post in May 2019.

    Talgat Matayev (1972) - Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Center.

    Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, Kyzylorda State University, Kazakh State Law Academy, and Yale School of Management.

    In 2017 and 2019, he worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Center.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 3. Today’s Birthdays
    August 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    August 2. Today's Birthdays
    August 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases