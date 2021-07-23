July 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of July.

NAMES

First Deputy Head of the Police Department of Nur-Sultan citywas born in 1969 in Dzhambul region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Legal Institute of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Throughout his career he held numerous posts in the law-enforcement agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.

Chairman of Kazakhstan Center for Public Private Partnership JSCwas born in 1972 in Kyzylorda city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the Kyzylorda State University, and the Yale School of Management. Throughout his career he held numerous posts in Kyzylorda region. He took up his recent post in May 2019.

Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the city of Kazan (Russian Federation)was born in 1974 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe Pedagogic Institute and the Al-Farabi State National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in June 2019, he served as the adviser of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation.

Deputy Chairperson of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1979 in Pavlodar region. She is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University. Throughout her professional career, she worked at the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society as well as the Ministry of Social Development. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2019.