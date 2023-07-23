Go to the main site
    July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 23.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Georgia establish diplomatic relations.

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Colombia exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

    1999 – The Law of Kazakhstan «On Mass Media» regulating relations in the sphere of mass media is endorsed.

    2004 – The Oil Quality Database is founded in Kazakhstan.

    2019 – The Republican Center for Space Communications of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and Intelsat Global Sales & Marketing Ltd (Intelsat GS&M) ink a cooperation agreement and discuss creating a joint communication satellite.

    2021 - Kazakhstani actor Yerkebulan Daiyrov is named the Best Asian Actor at the World Film Festival in Cannes.

    2021 - Artyom and Alexander Kulik from Kostanay climb one of the highest peaks - Mount Elbrus.

    2021 – The largest John Deer service center in the CIS is unveiled in Kokshetau.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

