July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 23.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Georgia establish diplomatic relations.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Colombia exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

1999 – The Law of Kazakhstan «On Mass Media» regulating relations in the sphere of mass media is endorsed.

2004 – The Oil Quality Database is founded in Kazakhstan.

2019 – The Republican Center for Space Communications of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and Intelsat Global Sales & Marketing Ltd (Intelsat GS&M) ink a cooperation agreement and discuss creating a joint communication satellite.

2021 - Kazakhstani actor Yerkebulan Daiyrov is named the Best Asian Actor at the World Film Festival in Cannes.

2021 - Artyom and Alexander Kulik from Kostanay climb one of the highest peaks - Mount Elbrus.

2021 – The largest John Deer service center in the CIS is unveiled in Kokshetau.