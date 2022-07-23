23 July 2022 07:00

July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 23.

DATES

World Whale and Dolphin Day was established in 1986 by the International Whaling Commission. This day is celebrated on July 23 as it marks the same date in 1982 when the members of the Commission voted for a complete ban on commercial whaling.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Georgia establish diplomatic relations.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Colombia exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

1999 – The Law of Kazakhstan «On Mass Media» is adopted.

2004 – The Oil Quality Database is set up in Kazakhstan.

2019 – The Republican Center for Space Communications of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and Intelsat Global Sales & Marketing Ltd (Intelsat GS&M) sign a cooperation agreement.

2021 - Kazakhstani actor Yerkebulan Daiyrov is named the Best Asian Actor for his role in the Sunflower film at the World Film Festival in Cannes.

2021 - Brothers Artem and Alexander Kulik from Kostanay climb one of the highest peaks - Mount Elbrus.