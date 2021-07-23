Go to the main site
    July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 23.

    DATES

    World Whale and Dolphin Day was established in 1986 by the International Whaling Commission. This day is celebrated on July 23 as it marks the same date in 1982 when the members of the Commission voted for a complete ban on commercial whaling.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Georgia establish diplomatic relations.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Colombia exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

    1999 – The Law of Kazakhstan «On Mass Media» is adopted.

    2004 – The Oil Quality Database is set up in Kazakhstan.

    2013 – Euronews and Khabar Agency sign the agreement on the latter’s joining of the Euronews Network.

    2019 – The Republican Center for Space Communications of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and Intelsat Global Sales & Marketing Ltd (Intelsat GS&M) sign a cooperation agreement.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

