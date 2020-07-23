July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 23.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Georgia (now Georgia) establish diplomatic relations.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Colombia exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic ties. Kazakhstan and Colombia share common positions on a number of important international issues and jointly strive for peace, security, stability and prosperity by maintaining close ties within the UN and other multilateral structures.

1999 – The Law on Mass Media is adopted in Kazakhstan.

2004 – Crude Quality Bank is established in Kazakhstan. The data bank of hydrocarbons of the companies conducting extraction works in Kazakhstan enables to identify crude oil batches at various stages of their transportation, shipment and storage.

2010 – During a visit to Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Almaty cities, Chairman of the French Senate Standing Committee for Finance announces allocation of financial humanitarian aid to the families who suffered from a dam collapse in Kyzylagash village of Almaty region. The Embassy of France announced the transaction of 30,000 thousand euros (5.7mn tenge) to the account of Zhanssugurov Foundation.

2013 - Euronews media service and Khabar Agency sign in Paris the Agreement on the accession of Khabar Agency to the Euronews Network.

2019 - The Republican Space Communications Center JSC of the Aerospace Committee under the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Satellite Communications Organization Intelsat Global Sales & Marketing Ltd (Intelsat GS&M) sign a cooperation agreement.





