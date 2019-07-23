Go to the main site
    July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 July 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 23.

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Georgia (now Georgia)established diplomatic relations

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Colombia exchangednotes on the establishment of diplomatic ties. Kazakhstan and Colombia share commonpositions on a number of important international issues and jointly strive forpeace, security, stability and prosperity by maintaining close ties within theUN and other multilateral structures.

    1999 – The Law on Mass Media was adopted in Kazakhstan.

    2004 – Crude Quality Bank was established in Kazakhstan. The data bank of hydrocarbonsof the companies conducting extraction works in Kazakhstan enables to identify crudeoil batches at various stages of their transportation, shipment and storage.

    2010 – LLP Ekibastuz GRES-1 was named after veteran of energy of Kazakhstanand CIS Bulat Nurzhanov, who greatlycontributed to the creation of Ekibastuz fuel and energy complex.

    2010 – During a visit to Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Almaty cities, Chairmanof the French Senate Standing Committee for Finance announced allocation offinancial humanitarian aid to the families who suffered from a dam collapse inKyzylagash village of Almaty region. The Embassy of France announced the transactionof 30,000 thousand euros (5.7mn tenge) tothe account of Zhanssugurov Foundation.

    2011 – The Law ‘On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic ofKazakhstan on e-money’ was signed.
    2018 – Kazakh taekwondoka Ruslan Zhapparov became a bronze medalist of G-2 KoreaOpen 2018 open tournament. He devoted his victory to Denis Ten.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
