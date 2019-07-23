July 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 23.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Georgia (now Georgia) established diplomatic relations

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Colombia exchanged notes on the establishment of diplomatic ties. Kazakhstan and Colombia share common positions on a number of important international issues and jointly strive for peace, security, stability and prosperity by maintaining close ties within the UN and other multilateral structures.

1999 – The Law on Mass Media was adopted in Kazakhstan.

2004 – Crude Quality Bank was established in Kazakhstan. The data bank of hydrocarbons of the companies conducting extraction works in Kazakhstan enables to identify crude oil batches at various stages of their transportation, shipment and storage.

2010 – LLP Ekibastuz GRES-1 was named after veteran of energy of Kazakhstan and CIS Bulat Nurzhanov, who greatly contributed to the creation of Ekibastuz fuel and energy complex.

2010 – During a visit to Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Almaty cities, Chairman of the French Senate Standing Committee for Finance announced allocation of financial humanitarian aid to the families who suffered from a dam collapse in Kyzylagash village of Almaty region. The Embassy of France announced the transaction of 30,000 thousand euros (5.7mn tenge) to the account of Zhanssugurov Foundation.

2011 – The Law ‘On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on e-money’ was signed.

2018 – Kazakh taekwondoka Ruslan Zhapparov became a bronze medalist of G-2 Korea Open 2018 open tournament. He devoted his victory to Denis Ten.