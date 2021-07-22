July 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of July.

Laki Kesoglu (1939) – a famed Kazakhstani singer, teacher, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

He was in Batumi into a family of Greek refugees from Turkey. He is a graduate of the Chimkent Musical College, Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

In 1964, he joined the Symphony Orchestra of the Kazakh Radio and TV while studying at the Conservatory. In 1972, he became the Orchestra’s soloist.









Sergey Plotnikov (1960) – a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Saratov Polytechnic Institute.

Between 2008 and 2011, he served as Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget. In 2011 and 2017, he was Deputy of the Senate of Parliament, member of the Committee on Agrarian Affairs and Environmental Protection. From 2017 to 2019, he served as the Senate Deputy, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

He took up her current post in September 2019.

Darya Kozhamzharova (1962) – rector of the Auezov South-Kazakhstan State University.

Born in Dzhambul city, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 2013 and 2018, she served as a rector of the Taraz State Pedagogical Institute.





Serik Zhumangarin (1969) – Chairman of the Competition Protection and Development Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe city, he graduated from the Lenin Moscow Order and October Revolution Order Power Engineering Institute, Buketov Kazakh State University.

Between 2013 and 2014, he was Vice Minister of Regional Development of Kazakhstan. From 2014 to 2017, he served as Chairman of the Committee on Natural Monopoly Regulation and Competition Protection of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan. In 2017 and 2019, he was Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. Between 2019 and 2020, he became a member of the Broad of the Eurasian Economic Competition and Anti-monopoly Regulation Commission.





Nurbolat Aidapkelov (1979) – head of the Bureau of the National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

Between 2009 and 2011, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Statistics Agency of Kazakhstan

In 2011 and 2013, he was an executive secretary of the Statistics Agency of Kazakhstan.

From 2013 to 2014, he acted as a director of the Social and Demographic Statistics Department of the Statistics Agency of Kazakhstan. In 2015, he joined the Center for Statistical Research as an executive director.

In 2016 and 2020, he was Chairman of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.



