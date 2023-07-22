Go to the main site
    July 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 22.

    1939 – Atyrau Regional Museum of History is established. The museum holds about 50,000 exhibits about the history, nature, art and culture of the region.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Ukraine establish diplomatic relations.

    2013 – An exclusive collection of works by world-famous Kazakh writer Oralkhan Bokey dedicated to his 70th anniversary is published. His works were translated in Russian, English, French, German, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese etc.

    2014 – Eight more historical sites of Kazakhstan are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. They are Kayalyk, Karamergen, Talgar ancient towns in Almaty region, Stepninskoye in Aktobe, and Akyrtas, Kulan, Kostobe, Ornek in Zhambyl region.

    2015 – 1000th anniversary of Almaty city is included in the UNESCO list of special dates.

    2017 - Kazakhstani Daniyar Iskendirov and Kanat Konkubayev win bronze at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Türkiye.

    2019 – Presidential Central Communications Office is inaugurated in Astana.

    2021 – World-famous Kazakhstani soloist Dimash Kudaibergen is invited to be a jury at the New Wave 2021 International Contest of Young Performers.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
