July 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 22.

DATES

World Brain Day initiated by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is held on July 22 each year.

The International Boxing Day designated by AIBA is observed on July 22 around the world.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Ukraine establish diplomatic relations.

2014 – Eight historic objects of Kazakhstan – the hillforts of Kayalyk, Karamergen, and Talgar in Almaty region, as well as the hillforts of Aktobe-Stepninskoye, Akyrtas, Kulan, Kostoke, and Ornek in Zhambyl region are enlisted in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

2014 – Imangali Tassmagambetov is awarded the UNESCO Silk Road medal during the first interregional meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO in Astana.

2015 – The 1,000th anniversary of Almaty city is included in the list of jubilee dates of UNESCO.

2017 – The Organizing Committee of the 13th International Film Festival Eurasia establishes the prize for the contribution to the cinematographic art. Kazakh people’s artist, living legend of Kazakh art Bibigul Tulegenov received the prize.