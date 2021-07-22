Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 22.

EVENTS

1939 – The Atyrau Regional History Museum opens doors on the ground of a school museum. Some 50,000 exhibits about the history, art and culture of the region are kept in its stock.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine establish diplomatic ties.

2009 – Two new bridge crossings over the Ural River are unveiling in the opening ceremony in Atyrau city.

2013 – An exclusive collection of Oralkhan Bokei’s works dated to his 70th anniversary is released.

2014 – Eight historical objects of Kazakhstan – cities of Kayaldyk, Karamergen, Talgar in Almaty region, Stepninskoye in Aktobe city, Akyrtas, Kulan, Kostobe and Ornek in Zhambyl region are included into the UNESCO World Heritage List.

2014 – During the Interregional Conference of National Commissions for UNESCO, Imangali Tasmagambetov is awarded with the Silk Road medal. Imangali Tasmagambetov chaired the National Commission for UNESCO for 18 years.

2015 – Almaty’s 1000th jubilee is included into the UNESCO Calendar of Anniversaries.

2017 – The Organizing Committee of the XIII Eurasia International Film Festival awards People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, living legendary Bibigul Tulegenova a special prize ‘For the Contribution to Film Art.’

2017 – The Turkish port city of Samsun hosts 3,105 athletes from 97 countries of the world – the participants of XIII Deaflympic Games. Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Iskendirov and Kanat Konkubayev win bronze medals.

2019 – The Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established in Nur-Sultan city.


