July 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 22.

1939 – The Regional History Museumwas opened on the ground of a school museum in Atyrau. As many as 50,000 exhibitsabout the history, art and culture of the region are kept in its holdings.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Ukraineestablished diplomatic ties.

1999 – Chairman of the CISInterstate Aviation Committee Tatyana Anodina awarded First President of KazakhstanNursultan Nazarbayev with a gold medal and a diploma ‘For Special Contributionto CIS Aviation Development.’

2014 – Eightmore historical sites of Kazakhstan – Kayalyk, Karamergen, Talgar ancientsettlements in Almaty region, Stepninskoye in Aktobe region as well as Akyrtas,Kulan, Kostobe, Ornek in Zhambyl region – were inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

2014 – During the Interregional Conference of NationalCommissions for UNESCO, Imangali Tasmagambetov was awarded with the Silk Roadmedal. Imangali Tasmagambetov had chaired the National Commission for UNESCOfor 18 years.

2015 – The millennial jubilee of Almaty was includedinto the UNESCO Calendar of Anniversaries.

2016 – Prominent public activist Sultan Dzhiyenbayevwas awarded with the State Prize of Peace and Progress of the First Presidentof Kazakhstan for his contribution to the public and interethnic accord.

2016 – Young vocalists from Kokshetau Zauresh Mergenbay,Kamila Mussinova and Adai Zhakiya won the first place in their respective age categoriesat Zvyozdnoye Leto International Festival in Sochi, Russia.

2017 – The Organizing Committee of the XIII Eurasia InternationalFilm Festival awarded People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Bibigul Tulegenova with a specialprize ‘For the Contribution to Film Art.’

2017 – Astana hosted Eurasia Film Festival duringwhich the I EurasiaFilmMarket was held. Sellersand buyers from the CIS countries, East (China, India, South Korea) and West (Europe,America) were invited to the event. The film festival is the largest forum in CentralAsia accredited by the InternationalFederation of Film Producers' Associations (FIAPF) alongwith such festivals as the Cannes, Berlin and Venice festivals. In2012, the Eurasia Film Festival was ranked among 35 leading film festivals ofthe world by the InternationalFilmGuide.

2017 – Turkish port city Samsun accepted 3,105athletes from 97 countries of the world – the participants of XIII DeaflympicGames. Daniyar Iskendirov and Kanat Konkubayev representing Kazakhstan at theGames won bronze medals.

2017 – Kazakh State Circus released an original tour performancevideo for the past 30 years. The performance is based upon Kazakh tales and wasdedicated to the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition. More than 100 people were involved into theperformance.