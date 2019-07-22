July 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 22.

1939 – The Regional History Museum was opened on the ground of a school museum in Atyrau. As many as 50,000 exhibits about the history, art and culture of the region are kept in its holdings.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Ukraine established diplomatic ties.

1999 – Chairman of the CIS Interstate Aviation Committee Tatyana Anodina awarded First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with a gold medal and a diploma ‘For Special Contribution to CIS Aviation Development.’

2014 – Eight more historical sites of Kazakhstan – Kayalyk, Karamergen, Talgar ancient settlements in Almaty region, Stepninskoye in Aktobe region as well as Akyrtas, Kulan, Kostobe, Ornek in Zhambyl region – were inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

2014 – During the Interregional Conference of National Commissions for UNESCO, Imangali Tasmagambetov was awarded with the Silk Road medal. Imangali Tasmagambetov had chaired the National Commission for UNESCO for 18 years.

2015 – The millennial jubilee of Almaty was included into the UNESCO Calendar of Anniversaries.

2016 – Prominent public activist Sultan Dzhiyenbayev was awarded with the State Prize of Peace and Progress of the First President of Kazakhstan for his contribution to the public and interethnic accord.

2016 – Young vocalists from Kokshetau Zauresh Mergenbay, Kamila Mussinova and Adai Zhakiya won the first place in their respective age categories at Zvyozdnoye Leto International Festival in Sochi, Russia.

2017 – The Organizing Committee of the XIII Eurasia International Film Festival awarded People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Bibigul Tulegenova with a special prize ‘For the Contribution to Film Art.’

2017 – Astana hosted Eurasia Film Festival during which the I EurasiaFilmMarket was held. Sellers and buyers from the CIS countries, East (China, India, South Korea) and West (Europe, America) were invited to the event. The film festival is the largest forum in Central Asia accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers' Associations (FIAPF) along with such festivals as the Cannes, Berlin and Venice festivals. In 2012, the Eurasia Film Festival was ranked among 35 leading film festivals of the world by the InternationalFilmGuide.

2017 – Turkish port city Samsun accepted 3,105 athletes from 97 countries of the world – the participants of XIII Deaflympic Games. Daniyar Iskendirov and Kanat Konkubayev representing Kazakhstan at the Games won bronze medals.

2017 – Kazakh State Circus released an original tour performance video for the past 30 years. The performance is based upon Kazakh tales and was dedicated to the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition. More than 100 people were involved into the performance.