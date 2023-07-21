July 21. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of July.

NAMES

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation Irina SMIRNOVA was born in 1960 in Kyrgyzstan. She is a graduate of the Abai Pedagogic Institute. She began her professional career in 1979 as a teacher in one of secondary schools in Dzhambyl region. Irina Smirnova joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2016.

Chairman of the Management Baord – Rector of the Karaganda Technical University Marat IBATOV was born in 1961 in Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Moscow Automobile and Road Institute. He was appointed to his recent post in 2020.

Chairman of the Management Board of Republican Public Association «Kazakhstan Alliance of Medical Organizations» Dauletkhan YESSIMOV was born in 1963 in Kokshetau region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Medical Institute and the Karaganda Economic University. Throughout his career he worked in the healthcare sector. Mr. Yessimov took up his recent post in 2018.

Chairman of the Managing Council under the Ministry of National Economy Olzhas KHUDAIBERGENOV was born in 1982 in Turkestan. He graduated from the International Kazakh-Turkish University named after Khoja Akhmet Yassawi and KIMEP. He has been serving as a member of the Center of Analysis and Monitoring of the socioeconomic reforms under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2020 prior to taking up his recent post in September 2020.