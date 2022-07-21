Go to the main site
    July 21. Today's Birthdays

    21 July 2022 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of July.

    Irina Smirnova (1960) – deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Finance and Budget.


    Marat Ibatov (1961) – Chairman of the Board – Rector of the Karaganda Technical University non-commercial joint-stock company


    Dauletkhan Yessimov (1963) – Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Alliance of Medical Organizations


    Olzhas Khudaibergenov (1982) – Chairman of the Governing Council at the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan


