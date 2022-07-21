July 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of July.

Irina Smirnova (1960) – deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation, member of the Committee for Finance and Budget.





Marat Ibatov (1961) – Chairman of the Board – Rector of the Karaganda Technical University non-commercial joint-stock company





Dauletkhan Yessimov (1963) – Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Alliance of Medical Organizations





Olzhas Khudaibergenov (1982) – Chairman of the Governing Council at the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan



