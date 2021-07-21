Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 21. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 July 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of July.

photo

Irina Smirnova (1960) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in Issyk-Kul region, she graduated from the Kazakh Order of the Red Labour Banner Abai Pedagogical Institute.

Between 2016 and 2021, she acted as Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

She took up her current post in January 2021.

photo

Dauletkhan Yesimov (1963) – Chairman of the Board of the Republican Public Association Kazakhstan Alliance of Medial Organizations.

Born in Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Karaganda Medical Institute, Karaganda Economics University.

From 2016 to 2018, he was Chairman of the Board of the National Health Chamber.

He was appointed to his current post in 2018.

photo

Olzhas Khudaibergenov (1982) – Chairman of the Management Council under the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turkestan city, he graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. KIMEP.

In 2014, he joined the National Bank of Kazakhstan as an advisor to the Chairman. In 2016, he acted as an executive director of Kazakhstan’s Association of Economists, senior partner at Centerforstrategicinitiatives.

Between 2019 and 2020, he served an external advisor to the President of Kazakhstan. In 2020, he was a member of the Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms under the Kazakh President.

She took up her current post in September 2020.


