Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 21.

    EVENTS

    1917 – The first All-Kirgiz (All-Kazakh) Congress held in Orenburg decides to establish the Alash party.

    1958 – The Kazakh Symphony Orchestra (today’s State Symphony Orchestra) which operates as a part of the Zhambyl Zhabayev Kazakh State Philharmonic is set up.

    2007 – The remains of the mosque dated to the early period of Islam in Kazakhstan are found during the excavations led by the group of workers of the Margulan Institute of Archeology carried out in Taraz city near the Karakhan Mausoleum in the city center.

    2018 – Kazakhstani Irina Kuznetsova wins gold at the Asian Greko-Roman, Freestyle and Female Wrestling Championships.

    2022 – British editor Chris Wright’s article «Kazakhstan Belt and Road Initiative: The road to somewhere» is shortlisted for the Silk Road Global News Awards (SRGNA).

    2022 – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Mukhtar Ayuezov house museum in Cholpon Ata.

    2022 – Athlete Norah Jeruto wins the historic gold for Kazakhstan at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    August 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target